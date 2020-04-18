Three candidates are vying to succeed Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, who is retiring at the end of the year.
They answer five questions about their qualifications and plans for the agency in today’s Rome News-Tribune.
Burkhalter, who has held the constitutional office since 2005, announced in January 2018 he wouldn’t be seeking a fifth four-year term.
Candidates Tom Caldwell, Ronnie Kilgo and Dave Roberson are all running as Republicans — and they’ve been campaigning for roughly two years.
Caldwell was Burkhalter’s longtime chief deputy and the sole candidate to replace him when Roberson announced in May 2018 he also planned to seek the office.
Burkhalter dismissed Caldwell two months later for “conduct unbecoming an officer” and said at the time that Caldwell had been campaigning while on duty. Caldwell disputes the charge.
In a realignment that put Maj. Tommy McGuire in the chief deputy slot, Roberson was promoted to major and commander of the field services division. He took a leave of absence this January to focus on his campaign.
Kilgo — a reserve deputy who cut short a full-time career in public safety to establish Rome LP Gas — joined the race in July 2018.
With no Democrat running, the election will be decided in the Republican primary, now set for June 9.
The voter registration deadline is May 11, with early voting scheduled to start May 18.
Absentee ballot requests are being processed now. For more information, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website or check in with the Floyd County Board of Elections online or at 706-291-5167.