Model SRO Ginger Shelly (from left), Armuchee High School senior Jefferson House, Model HS senior Briggs Poyner, Armuchee SRO Mike Bell, Pepperell HS senior Rachel Gilreath, Coosa HS senior Jasmine Pilcher, Pepperell SRO Jim McCormick and Coosa SRO Dale Johnson take a photo together at the School Resource Officer Awards Monday afternoon.
Four seniors from the four county high schools were honored by Floyd County Police Department student resource officers at a special lunch on Monday.
This is the first year for these achievement awards, which were awarded to students who showed exemplary character and set an example through three core principles: selflessness, respect and outstanding citizenship.
* Jefferson "J.J." House, an Armuchee High School senior, was recognized for helping younger classmates in school and being respectful, according to Armuchee SRO Mike Bell. House will be attending Georgia Highlands College in the fall and plans to become a teacher and coach one day.
* Coosa High School senior Jasmine Pilcher was chosen by Coosa SRO Dale Johnson for her work interning at the middle school and mentoring young students. She will be attending Shorter University, where she plans to study early education.
* Model High School SRO Ginger Shelly chose Briggs Poyner after he stopped to help a classmate who had been in a car wreck. Poyner had been on his way to a school event when he witnessed the wreck. Poyner will be attending University of Georgia in the fall, where he plans to study forestry and natural resources.
* When describing Pepperell High School senior Rachel Gilreath, SRO Jim McCormick said she is "someone I could depend on." Gilreath will be attending Berry College this fall and plans to study secondary education.
The students and their families were invited to the FCPD to receive special plaques and pins. They also will wear blue and black cords at their graduation ceremonies later this week.
Although this is the first year for the SRO awards, FCPD hopes to see it grow, eventually creating scholarships for the awarded students.