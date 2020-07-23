Floyd County Human Resources training coordinator Tracy Hardy said 22 county employees are planning to retire this year during his presentation at the Floyd County Administrative Finance Committee meeting.
"That's a significant number this year because normally I just talk to people about how our retirement works ... but these are 22 people that are actually retiring starting this week and going up to December," he said.
The soon to be retirees aren't concentrated in any particular department, but spread out across the county. He partly attributes this rise in retirement as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people seeking the HR department out to see their benefit options currently. He went on to say that he believes many more people will retire before the year is over.
"Floyd County has a great retirement plan, we've made a lot of great changes to it and our employees appreciate that, and I see this number going up significantly as we get to the end of the year," Hardy said.
From May to June 2020, the county had an increase in employees from 1,025 to 1,075, most of which were poll workers for the primary election.
"We've had a constant influx of poll workers," Hardy said.
For new employees coming into the county, the HR department has established some new training programs they must go through during the hiring process, including Zoom training.
"We've Zoomed some of our orientations online and that's worked out very well," Hardy said.
During the last few months, the HR department has initiated a step program for supervisor training. The program includes an array of classes for employees to go through if they're interested in becoming a supervisor, such as diversity training and conflict resolution.