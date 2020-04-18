While Friday saw two more deaths of Floyd County residents caused by the COVID-19 virus, there hasn't been an increase in positive cases since.
However, while the reports state Floyd County remains at 121 cases, a combined total of 15 people at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center await test results, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
Floyd EMA also reported eight COVID-19 positive patients at Redmond are receiving treatment for the illness, while 12 are hospitalized at FMC.
Since this morning, 19 people have tested negative for the virus.
The past week has been generally flat for the county, but Department of Public Health Northwest Georgia director Dr. Gary Voccio predicts that the area will begin to peak over the next two weeks.
However, because of preventive measures taken by Rome and Floyd County governments, the predicted peak numbers have lessened over the past weeks.
Statewide, 246 Georgians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Friday evening report, totaling out to 17,669. Five people also died from the virus overnight, bringing the death rate to 673.
Of these 17,669 cases, nearly 20% of them have required hospitalization.
Any person with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath can go to one of the four testing sites in Bartow, Floyd, Paulding and Walker County.
Northwest Georgia residents can call the Northwest Georgia Health District COVID-19 Testing Line at 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened.