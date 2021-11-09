A Dec. 1 deadline set in legislation filed this week to dissolve the current Floyd County Elections Board and institute a new one has Floyd County officials scrambling.
The legislation comes as the elections board is in the process of hiring a new chief elections clerk and preparing to move to the health department building on East 12th Street.
Under House Bills 9EX and 8EX, the three-member Floyd County Elections Board would be dissolved and replaced with a five-member board. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, all sponsored the bill.
The five members would be appointed by the Floyd County Commission.
Commissioners would choose four of the members from lists submitted by county executive committees of the two local political parties whose candidates for Georgia governor received the most votes in the previous election. At this point, that means two members from the Floyd County Republican Party and two from the Floyd County Democratic Party.
The fifth member would be chosen by the Floyd County Commissioners and would serve as a nonpartisan chairperson of the board.
There would also be an elections supervisor, completely separate from the board, who would be a county employee. The board would make the recommendation but county commissioners would do the hiring.
Members of the revamped board would officially take office by Dec. 1.
According to Commission Chair Wright Bagby, the move to the new building would not be affected by the legislation. However, he and Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said they aren't sure how it could affect the process already underway to hire the chief elections clerk.
Conrad said Tuesday the board is planning to move ahead with their candidate interviews, which are scheduled for Friday.
"It makes sense for this to move ahead and get this decision made. Whatever happens to the board, we still need someone in that position," she said. "I don't see any reason why we can't make a recommendation very quickly after the interviews."
If the legislation is passed with the Dec. 1 deadline, that would leave the county with a two and a half weeks to get the new board together.
"There's all sorts of timeframes in there as far as when the governor will sign it," Bagby said. "It'll depend on this week whether the legislature moves it along quickly enough for the governor to sign it, if he's going to."
Dempsey said the first readings for the two bills took place Tuesday. The second readings will take place Wednesday, making them ready for a House vote as early as the next day the Georgia General Assembly is in session. She said there's no reason to expect the measure won't pass.
Once it passes the House, it goes to the Georgia Senate for a vote. It then goes to Gov. Brian Kemp, who has up to 40 days to sign it or it automatically becomes law.
"As soon as it gets signed, we'll move as quickly as we can," Bagby said.
* Also pending is legislation introduced by Lumsden to create the Chattooga County Public Facilities Authority.
House Bill 6EX sets out rules and regulations for an authority that would be able to issue bonds to finance public facilities for the cities and county. The five-member board would include the sole county commissioner, who would appoint the other four.
It has been assigned to the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee.