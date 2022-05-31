The Floyd County Board of Education will be holding a final public hearing on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. before they vote on the 2023 budget at 4:30 p.m.
This year's budget includes a raise for all of the school system's employees.
"Some of our employees will be getting significant raises," Superintendent Glenn White said, referring to the $2,000 salary raise that Gov. Brian Kemp included in this year's state budget.
Local supplements for certified employees — which include teachers, counselors and administrators — will be raised from 5.6% to 8%. Local supplements are a locally-funded percentage of their state base salary added to their salary.
Right now, an average teacher’s starting salary with the Floyd County school system is $39,250. With the 8% local supplement raise, those starting teachers would make over $40,000.
In addition, classified employees — which include paraprofessionals, clerical positions, custodians and other employees who are paid hourly — would receive a raise of $1 to their hourly rates. Board members approved a similar pay raise for their bus drivers last year.
The raises will cost the school system approximately $2.6 million in this year's budget, but the school system will be saving well over a million dollars by closing the Glenwood Primary and the Cave Spring Elementary school properties.
"We're also extremely grateful that Floyd County voters approved the ELOST package, so that will also help us cut down on our budget," White said.
The education local option sales tax package, which was approved by voters in the May 24 primary, will focus on infrastructure improvements for all of the school system's facilities, such as new turf fields, auditorium improvements and driveway paving.
They are also planning to lower the school property tax rate by 0.25 mills, to 17.95 mills.
The current rate in Floyd County is 18.2 mills but the board will set the new rate in July, after the proposal is opened for public discussion.
A millage rate is the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes and represents the amount levied per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Assigned millage rates are applied to the total taxable value of the property in order to arrive at the property tax amount.
The budget hearing will begin at 4:15 p.m. in the Floyd County School Building at 600 Riverside Parkway and the called meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m.