Floyd County Schools media specialists will soon begin marking some of their more mature books after receiving several complaints and protests from parents.
Public schools and libraries have been under attack nationally in recent months, with some parents insisting that they should have a say in what should and shouldn't be included in schools' libraries.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said they seem to be the only school system in the area that is dealing with this issue.
Locally, one group of parents has been in constant contact with White about a selection of books they found at Coosa High School they deem inappropriate and believe should be banned. The group has been distributing out-of-context excerpts from the books, which include "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood and "Nineteen Minutes" by Jodi Piccoult.
The group went to the Floyd County Commission to protest the issue, even though the commission has no jurisdiction over the school system.
White agreed that the books have some vulgar language in them and mature themes, but didn't agree that they should be banned.
"This is being portrayed like we're out here promoting these books -- and one of these books that was brought to our attention had been in the library for years and had never been checked out," White said. "The rest hadn't been checked out since March 2021."
In response to this protest, Director of Online Learning and Innovation Celena Arrington completed a "professional collection analysis" through a program called Tidal Wave to find books that are on a "mature level."
Arrington said this analysis was done at all four high schools and the media specialists will begin to mark all of those books with a red "M" to mark them as mature.
The school system plans to send out an "opt out" form to parents that they can sign if they don't want their children checking those books out from the media centers. Moving forward, FCS also plans to do this at the middle schools and the elementary schools, although Arrington said she highly doubts any mature books are in the elementary schools.
Board member Danny Waits pointed out that school library books are often bought in bulk, without their individual content levels identified.
Although Chair Melinda Strickland agreed with the new policy, she also pointed out that a lot of these books are in media centers for a reason, as they show themes and events that some teenagers go through and the books connect to them.
"I've read most of these books and it's nothing like they're trying to portray," Strickland said. "However, my perception and their perception is different."
Vice Chair Jay Shell also pointed out that there are some books that have swear words and mature themes in them that are taught in school, such as "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck.
"Context and content are not the same thing," Shell said.
The board went into closed session at the end of the called meeting to discuss property, but no action was taken.