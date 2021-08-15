The Floyd County Board of Education will be reviewing on Monday their application for capital outlay project funding for school construction and maintenance projects.
Capital outlay funds come from the state education department and go toward improvements for “capital assets,” such as equipment or building expenditures, that increase their value or use for the school.
Under the current application, the school board has requests listed for Armuchee High School, Armuchee Middle School, Model Elementary School and Pepperell Elementary School.
For the Armuchee High School requests, some of the funds would help cover the current modernization project, which construction crews are working on outside of school hours.
Carroll Daniel Construction Co. workers are finishing up the exterior renovation, which includes landscaping and matching the brick facade to the new gym.
The roof replacement was completed back in May, but construction workers are now preparing it for the upcoming replacement of the air conditioning and heating units, scheduled for next summer.
Facilities Manager Jack Gardner will also be giving board members a progress update on the Pepperell Middle School gym and the Armuchee High School projects.
Board members are expected to discuss what to do about a surplus of county schools vehicles as well.
Toward the end of the meeting, school board members will meet in a closed session to discuss personnel and property. Georgia law allows private discussion on those items in limited circumstances but any action must be taken in public.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m., with the meeting following at 6 p.m. in the school system’s headquarters, 600 Riverside Parkway. Both sessions are open to the public.