Floyd County Schools responded Tuesday to allegations that racist language was used by players on the Armuchee High School boys soccer team during a match Friday against The Paideia School, a metro-Atlanta private school.
Following Paideia's 5-0 victory, they advanced to the state championship against the Atlanta International School for the 1A Division 1 Boys State Soccer championship. However, Paideia's squad is without one of their top players who received a red card, making him ineligible to play in Tuesday night's finals.
Paideia filed a complaint with the Georgia High School Association regarding alleged statements made at Friday's match, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The AJC reported that Paideia Athletic Director Mike Emery said the team was subjected to "racial taunts by players on the opposing team resulting in heated emotional and physical behavior on the field... Paideia players, parents, and coaches left the game upset and disappointed, which added to the heavy emotions we have been feeling all week.”
FCS Superintendent Glenn White said the described behavior is unacceptable but the school system could not find any corroborating evidence in an investigation.
"As a community and district, Floyd County Schools are committed to an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment where all students can succeed," White said. "FCS Student Code of Conduct establishes that students demonstrate courtesy and respect for others. FCS does not condone the use of racial language or harassment of any kind."
The school system filed an open records request with the GHSA and "actively investigated claims against the Armuchee High School boys soccer team with the cooperation of the GHSA office and the GHSA officials who presided over Friday’s game versus The Paideia School," White said.
The school system provided those records at the request of the Rome News-Tribune on Tuesday. The reports from that request show conflicting reports.
The complaint filed by Emery outlines what appears to be repeated incidents during a heated game.
"Almost mid-way through the second half, our players reported to our coaches that multiple Armuchee players were using racial slurs directed at our Black players... Multiple players on our side notified that the official that it was happening," Emery wrote.
He continued, saying that if those taunts had not happened their player would not have acted the way they did, and gotten a red card. Emery then asks Robin Hines, the GHSA executive director, to rescind the red card and allow his player to play in the championship.
That request was denied.
An email to Kevin Giddens, the GHSA associate director, from Mark Sweatt with the Georgia Soccer Official's Association read:
"Kevin, we spoke with all four members of the crew and none of them heard a racial slur. They were told by players of one team that players on the other team were using them, but they themselves did not hear any, and could not sanction for language. This is not a rules misapplication."
When contacted, officials at Paideia released the following statement to the Rome News-Tribune from Paideia's Head of School Paul Bianchi:
"Right now, we are focusing on our students and their mental and emotional well-being. We stand behind our players and want them to focus on what Paideia prioritizes through athletics -- community, belonging and fun."
Floyd County Schools officials also acknowledged the game was "very intense and physical," and stated that "all student athletes serve as role models in their communities and are held to a higher standard of conduct."