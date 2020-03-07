The presiding judge for the Floyd County Schools RICO case issued a scheduling order with a short timeline for the conclusion of the already long case.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach has several hearing scheduled beginning in April with the trial to begin on July 27.
The attorney for at least one of the defendants has filed a challenge to the order citing an ongoing appeal.
An appeal concerning Judge Niedrach's ruling to allow the district attorney to dismiss two flawed indictments in the Floyd County Schools’ RICO case is expected to be heard in the Georgia Court of Appeals in April.
That appeal concerns a ruling that allowed the district attorney to drop two previous indictments. Attorneys for defendants in the case argued the court should have thrown out both indictments.
The distinction between dropping the indictments and having the court throw them out boils down to whether or not the case continues.
Prosecutors get two chances to reindict if their indictment is thrown out by a judge, however they may dismiss charges and re-indict as many times as they need to.
This year on Jan. 31, the 13 defendants were indicted for a third time. The indictment contains over 300 counts ranging from racketeering to conspiracy to theft.
According to the indictment, Derry Richardson is accused of using his position as maintenance director in the school system to steal millions of dollars from the school system and included family, friends and co-workers in the ongoing scheme.
Conspirators are accused of creating inflated, and in some cases completely fraudulent, invoices for both construction and maintenance projects.
Along with Derry Richardson, his wife Lisa Richardson, his father Jimmy Richardson and brother Dwayne Richardson are all charged.
Also charged are Russell David Burkhalter, Samuel Max Tucker, Harry Anthony Bailey, Robert Chad Watson, Charles Raiden Sherman, David Gary English, Rodney Don Holder, Sam Sprewell and James David Fielder.
While a majority of those accused were arrested in 2016, the criminal case only began to move forward in 2018 after a civil case wrapped up.
Defense attorneys for Derry Richardson and his brother, Dwayne Lee Richardson, filed motions to completely end the criminal case. They argue that the statute of limitations has expired for all of the charges.
“The statute of limitations for all these enumerated crimes has expired,” the motion for Dwayne Richardson says.
The defendants are claiming the statute of limitations should have begun to toll prior to the date the prosecution says the school board knew of the crimes -- October 8, 2014, the motion states.
The statute of limitations for Georgia’s RICO law is five years.
In another motion, several defendants including Lisa Richardson and Jimmy Richardson, are asking the court to be tried separately. Her attorney argues she is not alleged to have any role in the thefts other than being accused of using money to pay the family's Discover card bills.
She is accused of with being “aware (a fact she adamantly denies)” a motion states, that the money Derry Richardson made was collected from criminal activity.
Hearings are set to begin in April according to the scheduling order.