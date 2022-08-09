Floyd County Schools students returning to their classrooms on Wednesday may see some changes, including updated facilities, new school names and increased security.
Armuchee High School students will be returning to the same building on U.S. 27, but the interior will look completely different after Carroll Daniel Construction crews finished the modernization project this summer.
The school has new lighting, ceilings, paint, bathrooms and a renovated auditorium.
The names for other schools in Armuchee area have been changed. Glenwood Primary School closed in May and students will be shifted over to Armuchee Primary School, previously called Armuchee Elementary School.
Pre-K through second grade will be taught at Armuchee Primary, while the former Armuchee Middle School will house third grade through sixth grade and will now be called Armuchee Elementary School.
Armuchee High School will stay the same with the addition of the seventh grade in a separate wing.
The school system will also have strict security measures in place response to the Ulvade school shooting in May and the recent discovery of firearms in the possession of two students at Rome High School.
"We're keeping doors locked, we're keeping the buildings secure. We're going to know who all is going into the building," Superintendent Glenn White said.
He added that school administrators will have handheld metal detectors to use "on a discretionary basis" to look for weapons and contraband in the school.
"School safety is at the top of our list and we'll be conducting safety drills throughout the year," White said.