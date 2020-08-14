Floyd County Schools sent out a letter to to parents at Pepperell Primary who likely had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
Text of the letter:
Dear Parent/Guardian,
You are receiving this message because your child has been identified as a close contact of a student or employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 at Pepperell Primary School. A close contact as defined by the Department of Public Health (DPH) is less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes during the positive student or employee’s infectious period (this time frame is cumulative). Your child will need to quarantine effective immediately for a 14-day quarantine window. Your information has been shared with DPH and they will contact you with further guidance.
As you are reading this notification, we have implemented FCS safety protocols in partnership with the DPH for cleaning and sanitizing any affected areas.
Parents/guardians should
notify the school principal if they or their child develops multiple symptoms and/or a positive test result. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and/or stomach issues (diarrhea).
If you have any general questions, please refer to the FCS Return to Learn Plan which can be found HERE or on the homepage of the district website- www.FloydBOE.net.
If your child is not experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms, your child will be provided with paper learning packets that will be available for pickup at the school on Monday, August 17th from 4:30 to 5:30. Any absence due to COVID-19 is considered excused.
We appreciate your continued support in keeping our staff and students healthy and safe!