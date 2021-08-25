The Floyd County school system is preparing for the possibility that several schools may move to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases in students continue to rise.
A report published Friday showed that four schools had over 3% of the student population infected with COVID-19 -- Model Middle, Cave Spring Elementary, Armuchee Middle and Armuchee High.
Those schools, as well as Coosa Middle and Glenwood Primary, have already moved to mandatory face coverings.
Superintendent Glenn White said they're preparing for the possibility that several schools may exceed the 5% threshold of infections in the next report, which would shift the school to virtual learning.
"What you see we have (in Floyd County), we have that in the schools," White said, citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases since mid-July.
Parents at those schools, like Model Middle, were given notice that there was a potential that their children would be taking classes virtually next week. They received a form to see if their child would need a Chromebook to participate in virtual learning.
The number of new cases daily is difficult to track from outside the school system. White, who receives hourly updates, decided not to publish a daily infection report despite agreeing to do so at a called Floyd County Board of Education meeting on Friday.
"We don't want to scare parents," White said, when asked about the decision.
He said because the school system is making decisions on a weekly instead of daily basis, he decided not to update the report daily.
The school board voted unanimously in its Friday meeting to accept White's recommendation to create a threshold to determine when individual schools should begin to take precautions to curtail the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant.
At a 2% infection rate the school would invoke mandatory face coverings and take other measures, at a 5% infection rate the school would go to virtual learning. Both measures would be determined each Friday and would be in effect for the next five school days.
Four elementary schools in the Rome school system remain under a mandatory face covering and additional COVID-19 prevention measure plan -- West End, West Central, Main and East Central.
While Rome High School is close to reaching the city school system's 1% margin to move to COVID-19 prevention measures, as of the Tuesday report it is at 17 infections in students and staff. The margin for Rome High is at 22 to move to mandatory masking.
The community spread of the virus in Floyd County, and most of Northwest Georgia, is as high or higher than any other time since March 2020 when the first novel coronavirus case was reported in the region.
In the past two weeks there have been over 1,200 new cases reported locally and hospitals have reported being overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients since serous cases began spiking in late July.