Following a cyberattack on Tuesday that robbed the Floyd County school system of nearly $200,000, Superintendent Glenn White said they’re already working on preventive measures to stop an attack from happening again.
After discovering the theft of $194,672.76 on Tuesday, White notified Floyd County police, who worked with the school system and followed the money to a Texas-based bank Lakeside National Bank.
Through their cooperation, police were able to recover $189,334.35 of the stolen funds. Officers are still working to recover the remaining $5,338.41 and figure out who was responsible for the theft.
In the meantime, White and staff are reviewing their policies and how they process electronic payments and the documentation required to do so.
“We’ll be discussing some of those on Monday... we’ll also be looking into cyber security issues, not only on this side of things but all kinds of attacks,” White said.
Starting immediately within the school system, there won’t be any electronic checks or transfers without the superintendent’s approval.
The cyberattack came from a “spoof,” an email that looked like it was a legitimate request for payment on a roofing contract with Ben Hill Roofing company.
This is the first time the Floyd County School System has undergone a cyberattack.
“We really want to put new software and policies in place because these kinds of things are becoming more and more common in our society,” White said.
White is also meeting with the school system’s IT department head to talk about new software they can install to eliminate these types of emails and cyberattacks.
White and the Floyd County School Board of Education will meet at 8 a.m. Monday for their monthly meeting at the Floyd County Schools Building at 600 Riverside Parkway.