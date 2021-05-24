The Floyd County Board of Education approved a $1.29 million maximum price guarantee contract with construction company Carroll Daniel for the Armuchee High School renovation Monday night.
The renovation will be a complete overhaul of the building and include new paint, new flooring and ceiling tiles to make it look almost brand new.
In early May, the school board held a community meeting where they went over what they plan to do with the school.
Over the summer, they plan to begin the modernization project with an exterior renovation, which will include adding awnings, landscaping, a few cupolas and adding new signage to the front of the building.
“We’re going to do some coloring of the brick to make it match up with the new gym as well,” Superintendent Glenn White said.
The project has been several years in the making and is split into different phases. A new gym was included in the ELOST and finished at the end of December 2019. Right now, construction workers are finishing up the roof before they dive into the rest of the modernization project.
Originally, it was a $25 million education local option sales tax project, according to White, but over time, with increasing inflation costs and special grants from the CARES and American Rescue Plan Acts, the board has boosted the budget to $31 million.
“We’ve already included room for inflation in this contract,” White said.
They’ve already begun the interior work with painting some of the hallways. Over time, they plan to add new a HVAC system and cafeteria equipment.
At the end of the called meeting Monday, board members went into closed session to discuss personnel but no action was taken.