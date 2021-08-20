The Floyd County School Board unanimously voted to adopt COVID-19 protocols, including mask mandates for each school once their student population goes over a 2% infection rate. Individual schools will go virtual after a 5% rate.
Three schools are likely to move to mask adoptions next week -- Armuchee High School, Coosa Middle School and Model Middle School. There may be additional schools added as they evaluate infection numbers when making the decision this afternoon, FCS Superintendent Glenn White said.
There's also the possibility that Armuchee High School, which has had 24 COVID-19 infections as of this morning, may move to virtual instruction for a 5-day period when they make the evaluation this afternoon.
Up to this point the school system has not enacted an overarching COVID-19 policy.
The school board will move to posting daily COVID-19 numbers, alongside the percentage for each school on its website.
The school system will evaluate the policy each school week and will notify parents at each school of changes via their Blackboard app, as well as through the website and on social media on Fridays. Any changes will take effect that next school week beginning on Monday, White said.
Policy:
If 2% of the student population in school is diagnosed with COVID-19, that school will require masks and students will take their meals in their classrooms.
If 5% of the student population is diagnosed with COVID-19, that school will move to virtual learning.
Since Chromebooks have not been issued to students yet, White said, they will likely organize a time on the Monday for parents to pick up the laptops and get instructions for virtual lessons.
They will reevaluate the status of each school each week and notify parents, White said.