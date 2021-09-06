The Floyd County Board of Education will be voting on a possible vaccine incentive for all employees at a called meeting Tuesday.
According to Superintendent Glenn White, employees would receive a $500 incentive if they get vaccinated before the end of November. After running some numbers, White estimated that if all of their employees choose to get vaccinated, it would cost the school system $685,000.
"We are wanting to encourage all of our employees to get their vaccinations," he said.
In response to a survey sent out, about 250 unvaccinated employees said they would take the vaccine if they could get the $500 incentive, White said.
The school system has held several vaccine clinics over the past month at some of the high school football games. Up to this point, both the superintendent and board members have been adamant about not instituting a vaccine mandate on their employees.
Board members will also discuss the attendance incentive, which was temporarily rescinded at the last meeting, based on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area. That incentive was approved by the school board over the Summer and gave a $500 bonus at the end of each semester, or an extra $1,000 for the whole school year for teachers and para pros who don’t take more than two days of sick leave.
The school board did choose to give teachers a $100 incentive if they had either perfect attendance or no more than one absence for the month of August.
Other agenda items include discussion of education local option sales tax projects, a facilities update and personnel changes.
The meeting will take place at 6 a.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building at 600 Riverside Parkway.