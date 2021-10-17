The Floyd County Board of Education will be hearing presentations Monday from both the Cave Spring Community Coalition and Cave Spring Housing Authority on potential uses for the elementary school in the heart of their city.
Cave Spring Elementary School is slated to close at the end of this school year. Floyd County Schools officials said the closure is due to the gap between student enrollment numbers compared to the number of buildings they own and operate.
So far, just the two groups have shown interest in the property.
The Cave Spring Housing Authority has 20 public housing units between Fincher Street and the elementary school. It recently contracted with the Rome-based Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and is looking to expand its offerings.
The Cave Spring Community Coalition was formed in the wake of the school board’s announcement it would close and look at selling the school. The group wants to see the building converted into a community center for residents, with an emphasis on serving students and senior citizens.
The Board of Education also will consider a contract with C&S Construction to build a second driveway at Model High School.
C&S was the lowest bidder for the project, which is estimated to cost about $525,000. The goal of the project is to relieve heavy traffic congestion on Barron and Calhoun roads and have cars exit onto Mango Road.
Facilities Manager Jack Gardner previously said that the work will take about six months to complete. Since it’ll be toward the back of the school, construction can get underway now without affecting the students on the campus.
Board members will also be voting on the 2022-2023 school calendar and ratifying two new board members for the College and Career Academy.
In addition, board members will be reviewing purchases of interactive white boards and new desktop computers.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. Monday in the Superintendent’s Office at 600 Riverside Parkway. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room.