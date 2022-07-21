In the midst of discussing security protocols for the upcoming school year, the Floyd County Board of Education considered the option of possibly arming staff.
A state law passed in 2014 gave school districts the right to allow their teachers to carry firearms. In the past eight years, only a handful of Georgia school systems have opted to follow through.
Most recently, Cobb County added a gun policy allowing some faculty members to carry firearms, but teachers aren't included in that policy.
School resumes on Aug. 10 and, during a retreat on Thursday, school board members heard a presentation by the school system's chief security officer, Rick Flanigen. He reviewed security measures in the system's facilities and possible safety risks before teachers and students return to the classroom.
As part of the discussion, school board members brought up mass shootings at schools in Ulvade and Parkland where law enforcement didn't respond in time, or effectively, in order to stop killings.
"I'm not for allowing just any staff member to carry guns... but if teachers want that option and they could help their students in a case like that, I think they could have it with the proper training," board member Chip Hood said.
Flanigen disagreed, stating that while a teacher or staff member may be proficient in the use of a firearm, it takes years of training to determine when it's appropriate to use lethal force.
"I am not a proponent of arming teachers and staff for several reasons," Flanigen said. "One of the biggest things being taught in law enforcement right now is de-escalation when dealing with people, before you use lethal force."
"We may have teachers or staff with military training that are competent with firearms, but the liability for teachers or administrators is substantial," he said. "And from a legal perspective, I wonder what our underwriter insurance provider would say if they heard we were arming staff."
Flanigen also brought up the opinion of a teacher who served in the armed forces, who stated "there's a much greater chance of having a negligent discharge or misplaced weapon or a bad guy getting hold of that weapon than a teacher using that weapon to neutralize a threat."
In addition, Flanigen said, armed teachers would be putting themselves in danger if they were in an active shooter situation.
Board member Tony Daniel, who formerly worked at the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, said there's a huge difference in a person's mental state between shooting at a firing range and being in an emergency situation.
"There's a difference in owning a firearm and being able to shoot at a target and being proficient in such a dangerous situation. And teachers aren't trained that way," Daniel said.
Superintendent Glenn White said if the board decides to take up this issue, there's a need for a training and qualification process. Even with that program, the school system would see an increase in insurance costs.
Still, Hood said a well-trained teacher would focus on protecting the students in a dangerous situation.
"You're in a whole different mindset as an educator. You protect those children, like a mama bear protects her cubs," Chair Melinda Strickland said.
Board members asked Flanigen to contact the other school districts where teachers are allowed to carry firearms and ask about their policies and the impact. Flanigen will then do another presentation for the school board on what he found.
Internal security
In the meantime, the school system is emphasizing other security measures for the upcoming school year.
There will only be one point of entry at a school facility. Visitors would first be let into a secure area and must be buzzed in by an administrator or front office staff.
Any external doors would have to be opened by a teacher, who also needs to make sure the door is closed and latched before leaving it.
School officials will also be emphasizing the importance of keeping classroom doors locked and removing teachers' names from outside their classrooms. White said he wants administrators to be firm with teachers in this policy.
Flanigen said he will be meeting with all of the principals to stress the importance of these guidelines.
"We need to focus on the human element. We have the technology in place, but the human element is key," he said.
In addition to informing teachers and staff about these guidelines, Flanigen said they need to make these safety guidelines clear to parents who might visit the school.
"We're not trying to flex our muscles and inconvenience people. This is sound procedure that has been shown time and time again, that if its fails, its horrific," he said.
In case of an emergency situation, all of the local law enforcement has access to the school system's floorplans for every building.