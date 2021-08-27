As Floyd County Schools begins to plan their next education local option sales tax package, the Armuchee community voiced frustration and said they're still waiting on the school system to finish the high school modernization project.
When the 2017 ELOST was passed, two projects were labelled as "top tier": a new Pepperell Middle School building and an Armuchee High School campus modernization.
The two projects were budgeted at $21.5 million for Pepperell and $25 million for Armuchee. While the middle school was recently completed this summer and stayed in budget, Armuchee is $3 million pass the original mark and now the project isn't expected to be complete until the fall 0f 2022.
There are many reasons for the delay and cost increase, including inflation and labor shortages.
The new gym was the beginning of the project, which was complete in 2019 and cost about $10 million. Since then, the project has moved at a much slower pace, with the roof phase just now being complete in May.
Now, they're working on the exterior and interior modernizations, which include matching the brick of the high school to the new gym and installing bus canopies,. The interior portion involved gutting the building and installing a new intercom system, kitchen equipment, HVAC system, ceiling grid, gas lines, fire system and many other items.
Armuchee residents speak out
At a community meeting Thursday night, around 50 to 70 Armuchee community members came out to the high school's auditorium to voice their disappointment and anger with the school board and Superintendent Glenn White.
Several people, from teachers to parents to even alumni and current students, stood up for the high school and said that they were promised more when they voted on the ELOST, including a renovated auditorium with new lights and a speaker system. The school board also promised that their other athletic facilities, excluding the new gym, would be modernized as well.
Currently, the concession stands, field house and bathrooms are safety hazards for students and staff, many parents said.
While White said some of the promises made to the community happened before he was superintendent, several people said he should still take on those promises and responsibilities.
According to White, FCS plans to invest any money from the eventual sale of Glenwood Primary into the Armuchee community.
He also said that they plan to continue investing in the Armuchee community in the new ELOST, but there aren't any items on the current list that will go towards the community in northern Floyd County.
Again, many members of the community argued that Armuchee is already far behind the other schools in the district and they should have priority on any system wide upgrades.
A new ELOST
White and the Floyd County Board of Education plans to address many of the stated issues from Armuchee in the new ELOST, but the proposal would fall under an umbrella with the other high schools.
The first item, which White said is his top priority, is to build a $28 million Coosa Elementary School for students in the Alto Park, Garden Lakes and Cave Spring. He also said they plan to eventually close Garden Lakes and Alto Park and move them into a large elementary school.
He mentioned technology upgrades for $2 million and safety upgrades for elementary schools for another $2 million.
For all four high schools, White said they're looking at putting in new lights and sound system in all of schools' auditoriums for $2 million, new turf fields and synthetic tracks for $2 million and stadium seating repair for another $2 million.
"These are things we've looked at. I've talked to principals and other staff members," White said at a Friday board meeting and work session. "I seek information from these people and people in our facilities department because they know what we need."
The ELOST process is a very long and drawn out process and includes both the county school system and Rome City Schools.
"This isn't a final list and we can add and take away anything," Vice Chair Melinda Strickland said.