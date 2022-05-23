The Floyd County Board of Education discussed lowering the county's millage rate at Monday morning board meeting.
The school system also announced the application period for intra-district transfers between county schools.
Superintendent Glenn White said the board discussed reducing the current 18.2 millage rate by .25 mills, adding that 2004 was the last year it was reduced this significantly.
The board will have the first reading of the proposed millage rate on July 18, when it will be open for public discussion. The second reading and vote is scheduled for July 25.
White stated that all five board members reacted positively to the reduction. If the new millage rate passes, it will go into effect this fall and Floyd County residents' property tax bills will be lower than the preliminary bill they received recently, he added.
The board also closed the session to the public, citing a discussion on personnel and a legal matter, but no action was taken, White said.
Additionally, the intra-district application window -- which allows parents and guardians to transfer their children to a different school within the system -- opens June 1 and closes June 15.
The transfers are dependent on classroom availability, and parents would be responsible for transportation, per Floyd County Schools policy.
One caution: Students cannot transfer to a school that doesn't have the required courses for their graduation plan.