Following a cyberattack on the school system's accounting department, the Floyd County Board of Education is looking at protection for all of their online assets.
One of the first priorities is Power School, a program the school system uses to keep track of all students' grades, transcripts and other academic data. Currently, the school's academic assets are stored on their own servers through their contract with Power School.
However, after last week's cyber attack, which temporarily deprived the system of nearly $200,000, Superintendent Glenn White is looking at changing their contract to include backup logs and a cloud server to protect these assets.
"We started discussing with (Power School representatives) what is called a migration, from us storing the data to the cloud," White said during a pre-meeting caucus Monday. "Once they house our data, they will also be responsible for it if it is hacked."
Under the school system's contract with Power School, it costs a little over $91,000 annually. The school system would have to pay an additional $5,500 to transfer the data to the cloud servers.
For future costs, SIS technology coordinator Marné Wilson said they would be charged a different annual fee. The software company is projecting that the cost will gradually increase because of inflation, according to White, and has given quotes that are over $100,000 for the next few years.
However, the switch would also alleviate on-site server management maintenance, which costs the school system about $50,000.
School board members indicated they were open to the idea and agreed that they want to protect student data in the long run.
When Chair Melinda Strickland asked if they would be able to back out of the contract at the end of the year if they're unhappy with the service, White said they would have to retrain all of their faculty with a different software.
The school system's contract will be up in July so the board will vote on the contract at the next meeting, but they informally agreed Monday on a five-year contract.
The board also went into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss property and personnel, but no action was taken.