Floyd County Board of Education will be holding a special called meeting Monday evening to do the the annual superintendent evaluation.
This will be Superintendent Glenn White’s first evaluation since he was promoted to the position in August 2020. White replaced former superintendent Jeff Wilson after Wilson resigned.
The evaluation will be done in closed session and any items requiring action will be done in public once they finish the closed session.
The board will be discussing other agenda items as well, according to a Friday announcement, but the information had not been posted on the school system’s website as of Sunday.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at Floyd County Schools headquarters at 600 Riverside Parkway.
While the separation agreement between FCS and Wilson was confidential, the former superintendent’s resignation came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — as officials were determining how to move forward with classes.
White was the director of student services at the time and was immediately given the job on an interim basis. The school board later decided against conducting an outside search and named White to the permanent position.
The school system started classes in August with both virtual and in-person instruction, following a summer of scrambling to remake policies and procedures. At that point, Floyd County had a COVID-19 positivity rate of between 10% and 15%, and rising.
“Those are very high numbers,” Dr. Gary Voccio, director of the Northwest Georgia Public Health District, said at the time.
Gov. Brian Kemp closed state schools to in-person classes in February 2020 due to the pandemic and the system finished out the school year remotely. That had never been done before and internet access became a major issue, along with the lunch program ensuring students were fed.
As May graduations — ultimately canceled — loomed, officials were trying to come up with a safety scenario for the coming school year. At the same time, Kemp announced major budget cuts were coming due to the economic uncertainty.
Floyd County Schools was working on the assumption they’d lose about $10.5 million, offset by about $2 million from the federal CARES — Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — Act.
The board renewed Wilson’s contract in June but appeared to clash over his proposed COVID-19 scenario, with many parents calling for a return to in-person classes in the fall.
White led the school system through a hybrid of remote and in-person classes this past year. Over 600 students and staff members spent time in quarantine, primarily before Thanksgiving and Christmas break, but he kept the schools open. A mask mandate was lifted in April and graduation ceremonies were held.