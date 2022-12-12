The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registrations held a called meeting on Monday to certify the local results of the Dec. 6 runoff election.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., was returned to office over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the statewide vote. Walker was the favorite locally.
In Floyd County, the certified results were Walker, 19,973 to Warnock, 8,358.
The total includes 23 provisional ballots that were counted. Three provisional ballots were rejected. One person was not a registered voter and two were registered in other counties.
A provisional ballot is a paper ballot used by a voter when their eligibility to vote cannot be determined at the polling place. The provisional ballot counts if their eligibility can be determined within three days after Election Day by the county registrar’s office.
Warnock won the statewide vote over Walker by a margin of 51% to 49%, according to the unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
The South Rome, Riverside, and Etowah precincts will be audited due to scanner hardware issues on Election Day.
"We did have some tabulator issues that were the result of an accident that occurred with our equipment," said Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey. "All of the tallying worked properly, but to verify that, we are going to be auditing those precincts."
The auditing of those precincts will be in addition to the statewide risk-limiting audit. Batches of ballots will be hand counted to ensure the totals match up with the voting machines.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to announce Tuesday which ballots will be counted for the audit that is set for Wednesday and Thursday. It will be decided at a 3 p.m. public press conference where twenty 10-sided dice will be rolled to randomly select batches.
Also during Monday's called meeting, members of the elections board and poll workers were praised for their quick actions on Election Day, following a power outage at the Fosters Mill polling place.
"Akyn and (Elections Board Chair) Jerry Lee hustled some batteries down there to the location and we were up and going at 7 o'clock," Interim Supervisor Pete McDonald said. "So, we didn't have any violation for not being able to have people vote. Later in the morning, Georgia Power restored power to the building and we were able to switch over to the normal equipment."
Monday's meeting was the last for McDonald, who took over temporarily during the search for a permanent chief and is leaving the job at the end of the month.
"My goal coming into this, back in April, was to get us through the year and keep the department together as best we could," he said. "We had a lot of challenges in the prior year. This year, we've had four elections. We had two sessions of poll worker training prior to these elections and we have about 180 poll workers that have been trained."
McDonald added that, overall, he thinks the year has gone pretty well.