Danny Womack

In this 2016 file photo, Floyd County Chief Appraiser Danny Womack reviews some property assessments in his office in the historic courthouse on Fifth Avenue. 

 File

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In