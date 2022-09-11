Congressman Barry Loudermilk (from left) presents Earl and Carolyn Tillman with a proclamation from the Floyd County Republican Party renaming their annual rally in honor of the couple on Saturday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The Floyd County Republican Party rally, held annually to kick off the election season, was renamed Saturday in honor of Earl and Carol Tillman.
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Bartow County presented the proclamation to the couple during the gathering at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Loudermilk said the Tillmans were very instrumental over the past 20 years in helping to turn the event into a major GOP draw in Georgia, bringing a list of notable Republicans to speak. Earl Tillman is a longtime aviator and the rally was held for many years at his hangar at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Headlining Saturday's event were the GOP candidate for Senate, Herschel Walker, as well as 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Walker is facing Sen. Raphael Warnock and Greene is being challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers in the Nov. 8 general election.
Both candidates spoke strongly about the need for the GOP to take control of the House and the Senate and the danger the country faces if it's controlled by the Democratic Party.
Greene spoke first about the floods that have devastated Chattooga County, stating it was great to see people helping their neighbors. She then launched into a full broadside on most of President Biden's and the Democratic Party's perceived failures since the last election.
"We have a wide open border right now, it's a complete invasion," Greene said. "They are bringing fentanyl and other dangerous substances, and there's also human and child trafficking." She then pivoted into an attack on Biden's focus on expanding green energy, saying it's "destroying the fossil fuel industry that has given us exceptionalism for 75 to 100 years."
Greene also condemned Biden for leaving Afghanistan, saying it was "an embarrassment and a failure" and "How dare he do that to our military and our veterans?" She voiced similar opinions regarding his support for Ukraine, stating "No one is saying 'Marjorie, please send billions more of our hard-earned tax dollars to a country called Ukraine.'"
Walker spoke primarily about his opponent, Warnock, whom he did not name for much of his speech. He touched upon the transgender sports issue, saying that Warnock "voted to allow men in women's sports."
Walker also mentioned his anti-abortion stance, saying that Warnock "is OK with a woman able to kill her baby."