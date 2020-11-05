The state reported Thursday that another Floyd County resident died as a result of a COVID-19 infection, bringing the county's mortality count to 62.
Floyd County remains listed as an area of concern by the state's Department of Public Health, alongside much of Northwest Georgia.
The DPH listed 53 counties -- including Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Haralson, Gordon, Chattooga, Walker and Catoosa were shaded red in the graphic to indicate they had indicators for high COVID-19 transmission indicators.
In the state's most recent report the number of new cases were shrinking from mid to the end of October, but since new cases appear to have increased and remained high.
When determining the spread of the virus is by comparing the positivity percentage to the new case rate, Amber Schmidtke, an epidemiologist who writes a daily analysis of Georgia’s numbers, wrote.
In that case Floyd County has remained above a 10% benchmark since mid-October and has an average positivity rate of 13.5% for the past two weeks.
"The higher the percent positive rate, the more likely the case rate is underrepresenting the situation," Schmidtke explained. "You want to be at or below 5% ideally."
Now looking at new COVID-19 cases in that same time period shows Floyd County's new case rate rivals some metro-Atlanta counties with higher populations.
The Department of Public Health reported 423 new COVID-19 cases reported in Floyd County residents within the past two weeks.
The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report noted that "Georgia's testing rates have significantly declined, making it difficult to interpret the current state of its epidemic."
Of Georgia's 159 counties, the task force lists 102 of them as areas of concern.
Georgia isn't the only are the White House listed with a growing number of cases of COVID-19. Both Georgia's and the rate in the U.S. are growing.