The Floyd County Board of Elections and Elections Office staff continued the local presidential election recount Wednesday with the election day ballots, finishing the recount a little before 2 p.m.
Elections Chair Tom Rees believes the ending totals will match up about the same with what they previously had, with very little difference.
"We'll find out for sure when we send it all to the state," he said.
They'll reconvene at 3 p.m. to do the adjudication, but elections board member Melanie Conrad believes it won't take very long.
It took about two days for the board members and staff to get through the early in-person ballots. Elections board member Melanie Conrad estimated it took about two to three hours to get through one box of ballots.
"We ended up making the choice to stay late and get through advanced voting so we only had to focus on election day ballots today," she said.
On Tuesday, board members, staff and poll monitors from the Republican party and Democratic Party stayed until 8 p.m. to finish all of the ballots.
The process moved a lot more quickly Wednesday, with the Dominion technician and election board members saying it took about 10 to 15 minutes to finish a box of ballots.
Both Conrad and elections board member John Scott Husser believe they will be finished no later than 5 p.m., as long as they encounter no obstacles.
Overall, both elections board members described the process as very smooth, with little to no hiccups.
The poll watchers agreed, saying the board and staff were doing a great job.
"I have confidence with everything that's going on," Republican party poll watcher Grant Miller said.
Democratic party ballot monitor Terrell Shaw echoed Miller's sentiments, saying the numbers coming out of the computer are matching up well with the numbers they already had.
"It's when you don't have transparency that suspicions arise," Republican party ballot monitor Pam Peters said. "I hope it makes people feel more secure about their vote."
Early voting for Senate Runoff begins Dec. 14
Floyd County voters can begin casting their votes early for the Senate Runoff starting on Dec. 14 at the Floyd County Administration Building and Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations Dec. 14 through Dec. 23. They will take a break for the holiday weekend.
At Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Dec. 20, voting will start at 1 p.m. in respect to church services.
The last days of early voting will be Dec. 28 to Dec. 31 at both locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.