Qualified local organizations have until Feb. 25 to apply for $31,602 in federal funds under a Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program supplement.
Through its United Way affiliate, Floyd County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
The allocation was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from the United Way Worldwide, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., and the Jewish Federations of North America.
United Way of Rome and Floyd County administers the county’s funding, assembling a local board of community representatives charged with distributing these funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of local food and shelter programs.
The local board determines allocations through a mandated competitive application process.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must meet all of the following criteria:
♦ be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government
♦ have an accounting system
♦ be eligible to receive federal funds
♦ practice non-discrimination
♦ have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
♦ if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board.
According to the ten-day notice period set by the EFSP National Board, all applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Qualifying organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must submit a completed application via email to grant@uwrome.org. Phase 38 Application may be accessed at http://www.uwrome.org/communityinvestments.