Parents and guardians can bring by their old child car seats for inspection or an exchange at the Floyd County Public Safety expo Saturday morning.
Police have found several instances where a child's car seat is incorrectly installed or using an old or damaged seat, according to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. If a child safety seat has ever been in a car wreck or crash, it can no longer be used.
At the safety expo Saturday, people can bring their car seats to the community building at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds and swap them out for something safer. City technicians will be on site to inspect the seat and find out if the car seat has been recalled or expired.
"They'll be available to answer any questions and check to see if the seat has been installed correctly," Fincher said.
If the seat is unusable, police will take the old seat and replace it with something much safer.
People attending the public safety expo are asked to enter the fairgrounds through the main gate. Local public safety agencies will be on site to talk about their jobs and demonstrate some of the equipment they've purchased over the last few years.
Participants will include Rome-Floyd Fire Department — which will have all of its equipment at the event to demonstrate — as well as Rome police and Floyd County police, Floyd County Public Works and Erlanger Lifeforce.
Their goal is to recruit those with an interest in public safety and answer questions.
The free expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rome. The Exchange Club will also be on site selling burgers, hotdogs and drinks.