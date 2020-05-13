The Floyd County Probate Court will begin issuing firearm licenses on Thursday, while following proper Center for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.
All applications must be started online on the Rome Floyd County website . Go to the "For Residents tab" and look for the courts tab. Click on "local courts" listed under the tab, then click on Probate Court. On the Probate Court page, scroll down to the firearms application link.
Once finishing the application, you can make an appointment with the Probate Court's office by calling 706-291-5136. The person applying for the license is the only one allowed to attend the appointment at 3 Government Plaza.
A mask is required for all appointments. For those who don't have a mask, the office will provide one.
Those applying for marriage licenses must follow the same procedure. The marriage license application can also be found on the Probate Court page.
For any other questions or other Probate court matters, such as probate of wills or administration of estates, contact the office's number or email court clerk Lisa Horton at hortonl@floydcountyga.org.