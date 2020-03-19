As tax season approaches, scammers start preying on locals, usually demanding some type of payment.
Add in the uncertainty caused by the spread of COVID-19, this is prime time for fraud, police say. Police are saying be especially aware of any calls claiming to have cures for coronavirus or a faster delivery of stimulus checks.
One population that scammers highly target is the elderly.
Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said that they haven't received any official reports in Floyd County but there have been some reports in other areas.
"The Federal Trade Commission has already come out with a statement so we're trying to echo that," Fincher said.
The FTC issued a statement this week saying that there are "no fees or charges of any type associated with refunds or stimulus checks" and any check the government sends will never be larger than requested or ask for money back in return.
Other scammers have been calling people, and claiming that they have some type of cure for COVID-19. These cures range in different forms, such as vaccines, oils and lozenges.
Fincher said, the Food and Drug Administration and the FTC have issued warnings to these scammers, telling them to cease peddling false claims of a cure or treatment.
Police ask people to remain wary of any phone calls or emails from people claiming to be from public health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Don't click on any links and don't feel pressured to give anybody any money over the phone," Fincher said. "People need to take a minute to breathe and realize that it's probably a scam."
If you receive a scam call concerning stimulus money or the coronavirus, please contact the FTC at www.ftc.gov/complain and also notify the FCPD.