The Floyd County Police Department recently launched a social media campaign aimed at warning parents about children being sexually exploited online.
According to a 2022 University of New Hampshire study by the University of New Hampshire’s Crimes against Children Research Center, 16% of young adults in the U.S. have experienced at least one type of sexual abuse online before the age of 18.
“The prevailing image of online sexual abuse is that it mostly involves stranger predators who stalk kids with technology,” states David Finkelhor, professor of sociology and director of the CCRC on their website. “But the reality is very diverse. It can include people from their face-to-face life including boyfriends who non-consensually misuse sexual images; adults they know who through social media try to draw them into illegal relationships; and some youth who earn money by selling self-made sexual images online.”
According to Sgt. Chris Fincher of the FCPD, the best way to prevent this type of abuse is for parents to get nosy.
"You would never allow your child to speak with a stranger on the street corner of a big city," Fincher said. "But that's exactly what is happening to kids online."
One of the major issues, according to Fincher, is that a lot of regular games have in-game chat functionality, so there are a lot more ways for your kids to talk with strangers without parent's knowledge.
"Young kids are always looking for positive reinforcement, especially after a tough day at school," Fincher said. "And that's how it can start, with a stranger giving your child some positive reinforcement inside of chat room in a game they're playing."
That's how it can start. It's called "grooming". What starts with a positive encouragement can quickly turn into something else.
And once it starts, it can be very hard for a child to stop.
"If a child makes a small mistake, they can be quickly extorted to make a bigger one, usually with threats to expose the initial mistake to friends and family," says Fincher.
Children don't realize that the internet never forgets, and despite chat apps that markets a feature than makes message disappear forever, the reality is quite different.
One innocent picture can quickly lead to others, and then a child can be threatened with exposure unless they meet their exploiter. In person.
"Parents cannot afford to have their head in the sand with this stuff," Fincher says. "It's an extremely cruel crime, especially with how many children have issues with self-esteem."
The best thing a parent can do is be involved, and check their child's technology. It's also important to teach your kids that it's important to tell an adult, no matter what. Nothing is ever so bad that you can't tell a teacher or any adult.
"Kids have a sense of false confidence with these messaging apps, they feel things can just get deleted and it never happened," Fincher says.
But the truth is the internet never forgets, he said.