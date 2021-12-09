The Floyd County Police Department is researching the potential installation of speed cameras along U.S. 27 to decrease the number of wrecks along the road.
Capt. Ron Hunton is heading up the project, which was inspired by the recent speed camera installation along Veterans Memorial Highway by Rome Police Department.
Since the RedSpeed cameras were installed in August, Rome police have issued 643 first speeding notices, 243 second notices and 83 third and final notices, according to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
"That (U.S.) 27 corridor is a pretty busy corridor for us as far as speed enforcement goes, and crashes," Hunton said.
Both Armuchee High School and Armuchee Elementary School sit on U.S. 27, which is the second most common place for wrecks in the county. Over the past year, there have been 218 wrecks on U.S. 27, including a three-car collision that took the life of a 19-year-old.
"We actually conducted a speed study one day, and in that one day we had 648 speeding violations just in the Armuchee Elementary school zone," Hunton said.
Superintendent Glenn White said he and the Floyd County Board of Education are in support of the speed cameras, noting that there is a major speed problem in the area.
If approved, White said they plan to have the cameras installed before the 2022-23 school year. There would also be a 30-day warning period for drivers before the fines are enforced.
The school zone has a speed limit of 45 miles per hour during school hours, and for an hour before and after. Police only recorded those going 11 miles over the speed limit. During that time, about five drivers travelled between 75 and 80 mph, 34 drove between 70 and 75 mph and 274 drove between 65 and 70 mph.
With Glenwood Primary School closing and more traffic expected on the road, the county police have decided to put the first speed camera in the Armuchee Elementary zone.
The speed cameras wouldn't come at any cost to the taxpayer or the police, according to the police captain. It would be funded by the fines generated from the violations.
Floyd County Schools would have to apply for a permit through the Georgia Department of Transportation to operate the cameras.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed, the company that provides the cameras.
Hunton said that any money generated from the fines would go back into technology for the department.
The county school board has also been discussing the expected increase in traffic once Glenwood Primary students shift over to Armuchee Elementary. Right now, the board is also discussing installing a traffic circle to help ease the flow of traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the County Commission would review the proposed camera installation and vote on it sometime after the first of the year.