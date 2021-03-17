Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force and public safety officials are teaming up to tackle the problem of unsecured items in the back of truck beds.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher explained that unsecured loads can result in litter blowing out along roadways, but more importantly, it's a traffic and safety hazard.
If a driver hits a bump in the road or brakes too hard, items in the back of a truck or on a trailer could go flying into the road, causing damage to a vehicle or worse.
Fincher cited sheet rock, bags of garbage, building supplies -- such as brick and lumber -- and financial statements as items that have fallen onto roadways due to insufficiently secured truck beds.
FCPD environmental investigators and code enforcement officers are out daily answering complaints of contractor violations and residents not following community standards.
"It doesn't necessarily have to be covered for it to be secured," Public Safety Director John Blalock said at the task force's Wednesday meeting.
"The vehicle can be constructed in a way that it secures the load. The load can be loaded in a way to secure the load. And then, of course, the load can be covered to keep it from shifting."
There has been a significant improvement since the city and county started sending prison inmates to clean up litter on Walker Mountain, but that still doesn't resolve the safety hazard, officials said.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful gave away about 40 tarps at their Tarp Day event on Saturday. Right now, they don't have another tarp event scheduled for the future.
Fincher and the FCPD are planning on putting out a public relations and social media campaign to raise more awareness about unsecured loads.
KRFB also will be hosting a litter pick-up event at the McDonalds on Turner McCall in East Rome on Friday at 7 a.m. called "Drive it Home Rome."
The event is to help discourage littering at fast food restaurants and they will be giving away car trash bags for people to drive their fast food garbage home.