The Floyd County Police Department will be renovating their employee gym thanks to grant money from Innovative fitness.
The police department was awarded the Chris Conti Memorial Grant in late July. The grant is about $108,000 worth of exercise equipment, including new flooring and a television.
The new fitness center will be housed in their current dedicated fitness space which is presently comprised of donated equipment dating as far back as the 1980’s. This space is also shared with the City of Rome Police Department and they plan to share it with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office as well.
Innovative Fitness inaugurated the Chris Conti Memorial Grant in 2020 to honor the memory and legacy of their co-founder who was known for his generosity and desire to give back to others and his community.
FCPD Sgt. William Wacker presented the gym design plans during County Commission caucus on Tuesday. Before they begin the renovation, they need to move out the old equipment, rip up the old carpet and paint the walls.
"They also want us to move one of the far walls and move the outlet 60 to 72 inches up the wall to install the TV," Wacker said.
The majority of the grant will be covering the new equipment, including one treadmill, two ellipticals, a cycling machine and a rowing machine. New weights and bench presses will also be added to the gym.
The new gym will also be a lot more secure than the current gym, where just about anyone can walk in. Wacker said they plan to eventually install an ID verification to keep track of who is coming in and out of the gym.
"This is really a great investment for us and a selling point for new officers," Wacker said.
The sergeant said they plan to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new gym in November.