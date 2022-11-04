Sgt. William Wacker cuts the ceremonial ribbon on the new fitness center at the Floyd County Police Department. Wacker applied for the Chris Conti Memorial Grant and even starred in a hilarious application video. He said he was elated to find out they had been chosen to receive the grant.
Maj. Carl Lively, Capt. Brandon Robinson and Sgt. William Wacker look around at the new equipment inside the FCPD’s new fitness center thanks to a grant Wacker applied for.
Brand new equipment including treadmills and elliptical machines sit in a newly bright and airy FCPD fitness center.
The former fitness center was a dark, dingy space with outdated equipment. The Chris Conti Memorial Grant provided funding for a complete facelift including paint, flooring and equipment.
Even a small gesture such as the creation of the FCPD shield to hang on the wall of the fitness center makes a huge difference to those law enforcement officers who will use the new space.
Brand new free weights are available to use in the FCPD fitness center.
Brand new equipment awaits the officers who will use the fitness center. It will be open 24/7 so that any officer on any shift can use it when they need it.
The old gym featured cracked and torn benches and damaged equipment.
On Thursday, members of local law enforcement and the public finally got to see a project that’s been several months in the making, a new fitness center at the Floyd County Police Department.
Thanks to the Chris Conti Memorial Grant, the old gym at the Law Enforcement Center got a complete facelift and it means a lot to those who saw it through to fruition.
Commissioner Scotty Hancock spoke at Thursday’s ribbon cutting and commended Sgt. William Wacker and Sgt. Chris Fincher on spearheading the project to apply for the grant and working toward its implementation.
“I know these guys will get in there and use it to help our citizens,” Hancock said.
“This is such a huge boost for the department and for the public we serve,” said Wacker, whose idea it was to apply for the grant. Wacker even starred in a hilarious application video in which he was a Steve Irwin-wannabe making his way through the lost ruins of the old gym.
Wacker said applying for the grant was just a shot in the dark that turned out to be a huge blessing.
Innovation Fitness, which manages the grant and chooses the grant’s recipient, said the video was a big part of why they chose FCPD for the award, as well as the need. A representative said “everything was bad, the paint, the carpet, the equipment. Nothing was salvageable. We knew this would have big community impact.”
The grant covers about $108,000 worth of new equipment, paint, flooring and a television for the fitness center, transforming what was once a dark, dingy space into a clean and bright room filled with new equipment, providing a fresh energy and atmosphere.
“The difference is night and day,” Wacker said. “The more we can help our officers take care of themselves, get more physically fit and relieve stress, the better they can serve the public — and that’s what they’re here for, to serve. If our officers are in better shape and have a better attitude, they’ll be able to do their jobs better.”
The fitness center will be maintained by the FCPD and will be open 24/7 to be used by FCPD as well as the Rome Police Department.
“Every officer on every shift can use it when they need it,” Wacker said.