After over a year and a half of court operations at the Forum River Center, county officials are getting ready to open the event center back up to the public.
The county had to take a step back from scheduling events at the Forum to allow Floyd County Superior Court to operate in the larger space under COVID-19 safety guidelines.
They were originally going to move back to the courthouse during the summer, but the August and September spikes led Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach to continue court operations at the Forum.
However, with the COVID-19 case rate starting to decrease, county officials are hoping the facility can begin generating revenue again.
County Manager Jamie McCord recently met with Niedrach and Sheriff Dave Roberson to talk about how they could safely open up the building for events.
"They did agree that beginning Jan. 1 we can begin booking and scheduling events, except for the ballroom," McCord said during the county commission caucus Tuesday.
The ballroom is the primary area where court is held and has to be secured based on state judicial guidelines.
"This makes Dave's (Roberson) and Jody House's job a whole lot easier, so that they don't have to do a wide sweep of the entire facility every day," McCord said.
Commission Chair Wright Bagby said the Rome Office of Tourism has been very understanding about having to reschedule events it had previously booked.
McCord said he is looking at setting a cancellation policy based on COVID-19 case and positivity rates in the area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a safe positivity rate to host an indoor event is 5% or less. The county is currently at 15%.
Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 during a given period of time. Public health officials use the rate to determine if there is a significant spread of the virus in an area.
Although positive cases are beginning to drop, commissioners said they are expecting another spike during the upcoming holiday season.