With all 25 precincts counted, Gov. Brian Kemp is the clear favorite among Floyd County voters in the Republican primary and Herschel Walker had strong backing in his U.S. Senate race.

Both men won their party's nomination statewide. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November and Walker will go up against Sen. Rafael Warnock. Abrams was unopposed and Warnock had about 96% of the Democratic primary vote late Tuesday.

The nation's eyes are on the Georgia primaries tonight, with two Republican contests in particular -- governor and secretary of state -- seen as indicators of former president Donald Trump's political clout in the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won in Floyd County over his Trump-backed challenger Jody Hice, although it was still unclear if Raffensperger would avoid a runoff. 

On the Democratic side, some of the presumed frontrunners have expressed concern that "crossover votes" could affect their races. The AJC estimates about 7% of Democratic voters chose the Republican primary ballot this time, compared to about 1% in previous primaries. 

Links to the Secretary of State's election website with statewide totals are located in each of the headlines in bold.

Floyd County results will be posted next to the names as they come in.

U.S. Senate, Republican

* Gary W. Black  1,293

* Josh Clark  440

* Kelvin King  326

* Jonathan "Jon" McColumn  375

* Latham Sadler  1,304

* Herschel Walker  9,750

U.S. Senate, Democrat

* Tamara Johnson-Shealey  89

* Rafael Warnock (I)  2,886

Governor, Republican

* Catherine Davis  97

* Brian Kemp (I)  10,379

* David A. Perdue  2,901

* Kandiss Taylor  407

* Tom Williams  38

Governor, Democrat

* Stacey Abrams  2,886

Lieutenant governor, Republican

* Burt Jones  6,786

* Mack McGregor  1,437

* Butch Miller  3,499

* Jeanne Seaver  1,001

Lieutenant governor, Democrat

* Erick E. Allen  257

* Charlie Bailey  637

* Tyrone Brooks Jr.  375

* Tony Brown  103

* Kwanzaa Hall  635

* Jason T. Hayes  106

* Derrick L. Jackson  205

* R. Malik  52

* Renatta Shannon  323

Secretary of state, Republican

* David C. Belle Isle  724

* Jody Hice  4,000

* T.J. Hudson  680

* Brad Raffensperger (I)  8,017

Secretary of state, Democrat

* Dee Hawkins-Haigler  369

* John Eaves  240

* Floyd Griffin  361

* Bee Nguyen  1,350

* Michael Owens  402

Attorney general, Republican

* Chris Carr (I)  9,535

* John Gordon  3,483

Attorney general, Democrat

* Jennifer "Jen" Jordan  2,205

* Christian Wise Smith  493

Agriculture commissioner, Republican

* Tyler Harper  11,816

Agriculture commissioner, Democrat

* Winfred Dukes  776

* Nakita Hemmingway  1,252

* Fred Swann  539

Insurance commissioner, Republican

* Ben Cowart  1,868

* John King (I)  9,124

* Patrick Witt  1,686

Insurance commissioner, Democrat

* Raphael Baker  902

* Janice Laws Robinson  1,215

* Matthew Wilson  461

State school superintendent, Republican

* John D. Barge  5,394

* Richard Woods (I)  7,545

State school superintendent, Democrat

* Currey Hitchens  363

* Jaha V. Howard  294

* James Morrow Jr.  627

* Alisha Thomas Searcy  1,304

Labor commissioner, Republican

* Khartik Bhatt  728

* Mike Coan  3,243

* Bruce Thompson  7,725

Labor commissioner, Democrat

* William "Will" Boddie Jr.  721

* Thomas Dean  395

* Nicole Horn  638

* Lester G. Jackson III  341

* Nadia Surrency  487

Public Service Commission Dist 2, Republican

* Tim Echols (I)  11,892

Public Service Commission Dist 2, Democrat

* Patty Durand  1,656

* Russell Edwards  843

Public Service Commission Dist 3, Republican

* Fitz Johnson (I)  11,541

Public Service Commission Dist 3, Democrat

* Sheila Edwards  1,337

* Chandra Farley  658

* Missy Moore  538

0
0
0
0
1

