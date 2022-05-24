With all 25 precincts counted, Gov. Brian Kemp is the clear favorite among Floyd County voters in the Republican primary and Herschel Walker had strong backing in his U.S. Senate race.
Both men won their party's nomination statewide. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November and Walker will go up against Sen. Rafael Warnock. Abrams was unopposed and Warnock had about 96% of the Democratic primary vote late Tuesday.
The nation's eyes are on the Georgia primaries tonight, with two Republican contests in particular -- governor and secretary of state -- seen as indicators of former president Donald Trump's political clout in the state.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won in Floyd County over his Trump-backed challenger Jody Hice, although it was still unclear if Raffensperger would avoid a runoff.
On the Democratic side, some of the presumed frontrunners have expressed concern that "crossover votes" could affect their races. The AJC estimates about 7% of Democratic voters chose the Republican primary ballot this time, compared to about 1% in previous primaries.
Links to the Secretary of State's election website with statewide totals are located in each of the headlines in bold.
Floyd County results will be posted next to the names as they come in.
* Gary W. Black 1,293
* Josh Clark 440
* Kelvin King 326
* Jonathan "Jon" McColumn 375
* Latham Sadler 1,304
* Herschel Walker 9,750
* Tamara Johnson-Shealey 89
* Rafael Warnock (I) 2,886
* Catherine Davis 97
* Brian Kemp (I) 10,379
* David A. Perdue 2,901
* Kandiss Taylor 407
* Tom Williams 38
* Stacey Abrams 2,886
* Burt Jones 6,786
* Mack McGregor 1,437
* Butch Miller 3,499
* Jeanne Seaver 1,001
* Erick E. Allen 257
* Charlie Bailey 637
* Tyrone Brooks Jr. 375
* Tony Brown 103
* Kwanzaa Hall 635
* Jason T. Hayes 106
* Derrick L. Jackson 205
* R. Malik 52
* Renatta Shannon 323
* David C. Belle Isle 724
* Jody Hice 4,000
* T.J. Hudson 680
* Brad Raffensperger (I) 8,017
* Dee Hawkins-Haigler 369
* John Eaves 240
* Floyd Griffin 361
* Bee Nguyen 1,350
* Michael Owens 402
* Chris Carr (I) 9,535
* John Gordon 3,483
* Jennifer "Jen" Jordan 2,205
* Christian Wise Smith 493
* Tyler Harper 11,816
* Winfred Dukes 776
* Nakita Hemmingway 1,252
* Fred Swann 539
* Ben Cowart 1,868
* John King (I) 9,124
* Patrick Witt 1,686
* Raphael Baker 902
* Janice Laws Robinson 1,215
* Matthew Wilson 461
* John D. Barge 5,394
* Richard Woods (I) 7,545
* Currey Hitchens 363
* Jaha V. Howard 294
* James Morrow Jr. 627
* Alisha Thomas Searcy 1,304
* Khartik Bhatt 728
* Mike Coan 3,243
* Bruce Thompson 7,725
* William "Will" Boddie Jr. 721
* Thomas Dean 395
* Nicole Horn 638
* Lester G. Jackson III 341
* Nadia Surrency 487
* Tim Echols (I) 11,892
* Patty Durand 1,656
* Russell Edwards 843
* Fitz Johnson (I) 11,541
* Sheila Edwards 1,337
* Chandra Farley 658
* Missy Moore 538