Fundraising by the Floyd County Police Department from the 15th annual golf tournament will bolster giving by The Salvation Army this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of our community, the police department was once again able to exceed previous year totals.
The police department presented leadership from The Salvation Army with a donation of $14,500. The money was raised from hole sponsors, entry fees and donations associated with door prizes provided by numerous merchants from the area.
“The folks at Salvation Army do so much for our community that most aren’t aware of,” said FCPD Chief Mark Wallace. “We all know of the meals they provide and the shelter they give, but they also work with families in need to provide rent and utility assistance.”
“We are in a fortunate position to help and are happy to be of service,” Wallace said. “Our community partners are the ones who help grow our tournaments and enable us to give more and more every year.”
Approximately $200,000 has been given over the course of the charity golf fundraiser. Last year the police department donated $14,029 to Restoration Rome to support their work assisting families and foster care. Some of the previous beneficiaries from 15 years include Hospitality House, Elevation Rome, Boys & Girls Club, Summit Quest and Animal Rescue Foundation.
The next fundraising project sponsored by the police department is Santa Bike Patrol. The program provides bicycles to children who are referred by officers and social workers. Donations are still being accepted during business hours at the Law Enforcement Center on West Fifth Avenue.