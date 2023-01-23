The Floyd County Commission is accepting nominations of residents who have made a positive impact on the community to honor during African American History Month.
Nominations may be submitted through Feb. 16 online at FloydCountyGa.gov/nominate, or by printing and mailing the nomination to the Floyd County Manager’s office, 12 E. Fourth Avenue, Suite 210, Rome, GA 30161.
Commissioners will announce and recognize the honorees at their Feb. 28 meeting.
‘’We invite the community to help us celebrate African American History Month by nominating Floyd County citizens who continue to serve the greater good... who created a legacy of leadership, courage and citizenship that helped shape Floyd County into the place it is today,” the release reads.
Last year’s recipients were Dr. Robersteen Howard, Gary Allan Jones II and Chris Twyman.
The county started its recognition program in 2018, choosing six residents for the inaugural honors. The following year there were 20 nominees, a level of participation that County Clerk Erin Elrod said showed the program resonates with the community.
The first group of honorees were retired county elections supervisor Evon Billups, the first Black woman to head a department; Rosha Booker, an anti-drug activist who founded a local arts center for at-risk youth; Shirley Denmon, a community organizer and author known as “the mayor of South Rome”; educator J.L. Vaughn, Jr., a major figure in the local civil rights movement; Larry Morrow Sr., a businessman and founder of the 100 Black Men of Rome/Northwest Georgia; and Willie Mae Samuel, a teacher and writer dedicated to preserving local Black heritage.
Other honorees have included local leaders such as Professor Edward S. Brown, Henry Chubb, Elgin Carmichael, Napoleon Fielder, Judy Sims, Samuel Burrell and the participants in the 1963 student sit-ins downtown.