Floyd County officials have scheduled a meeting Friday morning to discuss the tentative sales tax distribution agreement between the city, the county and Cave Spring.
The fact that a tentative agreement had been reached was announced on Aug. 27 after a series of sessions between the city and county. The details of that agreement have not yet been made public.
City officials met a week ago on Sept. 1, in a closed meeting, to discuss the terms of the tentative agreement. That meeting was closed to the public, which is allowed for issues such as real estate, indicating that some sort of property swap is possible between the city and county.
Every 10 years, the City of Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring must agree to a split of the LOST revenue. This local option sales tax brings in approximately $18 million a year total in revenue. Currently, the county receives 56%, which translates to $10.5 million, the city receives 41.7%, which is $7.7 million and Cave Spring gets 1.8%, which is $334,583.
The city has been pressing for a larger share of revenue to cover, what they have classified, as a deficiency of services in parts of joint city and county agreements. These services are covered with 32 different service agreements, covering everything from water and sewer to animal control.
The city previously stated they believe the LOST agreement is the best way to provide a financial solution, and that re-negotiating service agreements is not practical as it may trigger an automatic need to re-negotiate others.
Prior to reaching whatever compromise is on the table, the city sought to increase their cut of the revenue from 41.7% to 49%, which would increase their revenue by $1.3 million. That would also cut the same amount from the county. A loss of $1.3 million is not something the county could weather, County Manager Jamie McCord said, not without a significant reduction in services.
The parties had 60 days to reach an agreement which ended on Aug. 27. Had they not announced an agreement, they would have been forced into state-mandated arbitration, with associated costs.
Announcing a tentative agreement, assuming the agreement is approved by all parties, has so far staved off the need for mediation. However, if the tentative deal is not approved, both parties have indicated that they are each preparing lists of acceptable arbiters to mediate the dispute.
On the longshot chance that all arbitration fails and no agreement can be reached by Dec. 31, all LOST revenue will revert back to the state.