The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registrations held a called meeting on Monday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election.
The total includes 44 provisional ballots. Eleven provisional ballots were rejected.
A provisional ballot is a paper ballot used by a voter when their eligibility to vote cannot be determined at the polling place. The provisional ballot counts if the eligibility of the voter can be determined within three days after Election Day by the county registrar’s office.
The certified results for Rome Board of Education were:
Toni Blanchard: 4,753
Jenny Carpenter: 1,853
Ron Roach: 1,204
Douglas Whatley: 1,181
A Sunday alcohol sales referendum to allow licensed outlets in Floyd County to sell beer and wine by the drink and by the package between 11 a.m. and midnight on Sundays passed with 20,316 yes votes to 10,929 no votes.
For U.S. House, District 14, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene received 20,950 votes in Floyd County compared to 10,405 for Democrat Marcus Flowers.
The elections board is also getting ready for one runoff, that for U.S. Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither got the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff.
Early voting for the runoff begins on Nov. 28, which is also the last day to request an absentee ballot. Election Day is Dec. 6. There will not be weekend voting in Floyd County for the runoff. In order to cast a ballot in the runoff, Georgia residents must have been registered to vote by Nov. 7.
All 159 Georgia counties will be required to do a “risk-limiting” audit which, as the name suggests, is a statistical check meant to decrease the risk of certifying an incorrect election outcome. It will focus on one statewide race, which will be the contest for Georgia Secretary of State.
That process in Floyd County will begin Thursday morning at the elections office in the health department building on East 12th Street.