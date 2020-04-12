One more Floyd County resident tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 108 Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The death toll for the county remained at 5.
The agency releases a daily status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dbh.georgia.gov. It lists cases by the person's place of residence, not necessarily where they are being treated.
Between the two Floyd County hospitals, 14 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were under care Saturday evening with another 25 were awaiting test results.
The rate of infection in hard-hit Bartow County continued to slow, with 212 recorded cases, up by just 1 from Saturday, and no additional fatalities. Fifteen Bartow residents have died.
Statewide, there were 12,452 people diagnosed with the disease as of Sunday morning, an increase of 191 overnight. About 20% of those -- 2,505 -- had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. Just one death was reported overnight, bringing Georgia's total to 433 fatalities.
Over 54,000 Georgians have been tested so far, in both state and private laboratories.
Approximately 42,000 people have tested negative for the virus, although DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam has said there are disparities in the way the results are reported and the negatives may be underrepresented.
About half the cases are in just 10 counties, with Fulton in metro Atlanta and Dougherty in south Georgia -- Albany -- accounting for 2,621 of them. The other eight hotspots are DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Hall, Henry, Lee and Sumter.
Bartow is 11th in the number of cases. Other counties in the Northwest Georgia region are much lower on the list.
Paulding had 80 cases and 2 deaths as of the Sunday afternoon report; Gordon had 35 cases and 3 deaths; Dalton-Whitfield had 24 cases and 3 deaths; Polk had 22 cases and no deaths; Chattooga has 6 cases and 1 death; Walker had 6 cases and no deaths.