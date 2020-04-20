As court operations continue over video conferencing platforms, the Floyd County Juvenile Court has set up a YouTube channel for live broadcasts of their hearings that are required to be public.
"We will be publicly broadcasting those hearings required to be viewable by the public on this channel," Judge Greg Price said in the introduction video on the channel.
Such hearings include certain dependency hearings, child support hearings and delinquency hearings where the child committed an act that would be considered a felony for an adult.
In-person court hearings and trials are on hold under the Judicial Emergency Declaration issued by the Georgia Supreme Court, but Chief Justice Harold Melton has encouraged the courts to continue using video conferencing.
After the livestream is over, it will be taken down from the YouTube channel.
Price went on to say that these broadcasts may not be recorded by other parties under penalty of law.
The YouTube channel will also include informational and educational videos and livestreams for the families and children of Floyd County. The court will be collaborating with the Rome Floyd Commission on Children and Youth for the channel and on these videos.
The first livestream will be hosted by Angela Smith, a local licensed professional counselor. Smith will be presenting information on how to reduce stress and tension between families during the quarantine. The livestream will be on Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone.
The YouTube Channel can be found by typing "Floyd County Juvenile" into the search bar and clicking on the channel with the same name. The channel's profile picture is an orange circle with a white F.