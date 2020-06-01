The Floyd County Judicial Center will remain closed through Wednesday in order to conduct a full cleaning of the courthouse after a county employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Floyd County issued a release late Sunday night and Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge Bryant Durham extended the order to Wednesday, June 2.
The order is attached to this article.
Because of the closure all summons for early this week will be rescheduled. A Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy will be stationed at the building to assist anyone who may not have received this notice. A notice will be sent announcing the reopening of the building at a later time.