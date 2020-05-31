FCSO deputies screen people entering the courthouse

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputies wait outside the county courthouse to perform screenings for those entering the facility on Tuesday morning.

 John Bailey

Floyd County issued the following release late Sunday night announcing the closure of the judicial center downtown after a county employee tested positive for COVID-19. 

FLOYD COUNTY JUDICIAL CENTER CLOSED

The Floyd County Judicial Center located at 3 Government Plaza, Rome, Georgia, will be closed to staff and citizens on Monday, June 1, 2020, due to a Floyd County employee testing positive for COVID-19. All summons for Monday, June 1, 2020, will be rescheduled. A Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy will be stationed at the building to assist anyone who may not have received this notice. A notice will be sent announcing the reopening of the building at a later time.

For more information, please contact the County Clerk’s office at 706-291-5110.

