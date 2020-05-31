Floyd County issued the following release late Sunday night announcing the closure of the judicial center downtown after a county employee tested positive for COVID-19.
FLOYD COUNTY JUDICIAL CENTER CLOSED
The Floyd County Judicial Center located at 3 Government Plaza, Rome, Georgia, will be closed to staff and citizens on Monday, June 1, 2020, due to a Floyd County employee testing positive for COVID-19. All summons for Monday, June 1, 2020, will be rescheduled. A Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy will be stationed at the building to assist anyone who may not have received this notice. A notice will be sent announcing the reopening of the building at a later time.
For more information, please contact the County Clerk’s office at 706-291-5110.