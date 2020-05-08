The July 9 election will cement new terms for three Floyd County judges.
Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach and Probate Judge Steve Burkhalter are unchallenged for reelection. Local attorney Bryan Johnson is unopposed to take over the Superior Court seat from Chief Judge Bryant Durham, who is retiring at the end of the year.
All three will start four-year terms in January.
Niedrach is slated to become chief judge in the court he ascended to in 2009. He won a contested election in 2008 to fill the seat vacated when Judge Larry Salmon retired. It was the first time in 20 years a Superior Court race was without an incumbent.
At that time, Niedrach was a partner in the Rome law firm of Cox, Byington, Corwin, Niedrach, Smith and Twyman. He's been a member of the state bar since 1982.
Johnson -- a member of the state bar since 2009 -- is a partner at Cox, Byington, Twyman and Johnson. He announced his candidacy early and raised more than $60,000 from a wide range of local supporters.
No other contenders emerged and Johnson will become the junior judge on the court in January.
The other two Superior Court judges, Billy Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington, started their first full terms in 2018. Sparks has been on the bench since his appointment in the fall of 2016, when Judge Walter Matthews retired. Wetherington won the contested election to replace retiring Judge Tami Colston.
Probate Judge Steve Burkhalter is an old hand, with 23 years on the bench. He started his first term in 1997.
The probate court handles estates and guardianship matters, marriage licenses, concealed weapon carry permits and traffic citations.
The nonpartisan judge elections are decided midyear and do not move on to the November general election.
Alone in November
A number of local partisan candidates also are unopposed, and their names will appear alone on the Nov. 3 ballots. They are all Republicans.
Unchallenged for new four-year terms are District Attorney Leigh Patterson, Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne and County Coroner Gene Proctor. State Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, will start his second two-year term in January.
The three county school board seats also were uncontested. Incumbents Jay Shell and Melinda Strickland have no challengers for new four-year terms. Shell represents Coosa and Strickland represents the Model and Johnson communities.
Incumbent Melinda Jeffers did not seek reelection to the Cave Spring and McHenry seat. She endorsed Danny Waits, who was the first and only candidate to qualify for the position.
Waits grew up in Floyd County and attended Pepperell before moving to Clayton County. He said he has a personal interest in education after teachers empowered him to be the first in his family to graduate high school.