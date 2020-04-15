At lunchtime a group of guys all wearing red and orange leave their cellblock and line up, getting ready to head to the kitchen and go to work.
“Everybody line up,” a jail officer says. “Everybody have on their masks?”
To prevent COVID-19 from making its way into the Floyd County Jail, officials are now requiring everyone who enters the facility to wear a mask. They’re also having those who move around in the jail — staff as well as working inmates — wear protective equipment.
“It’s been voluntary up until now and we’re requiring our staff and inmates to wear one as well,” Jail Administrator Maj. Bob Sapp said.
They haven’t reached Code Red operation — a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the jail — but they are increasing precautions under Code Yellow.
The color coded model is being used to measure the severity of the coronavirus at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Yellow means essential operations and personnel only and red means facility lock-down.
Looking around the nation, there have been reports of jails and state facilities crippled once the infection begins. That’s been a concern for Floyd County Jail officials from day one.
Sapp and his staff decided to increase safety measures because of the constant intake and release of inmates, but are most worried about older inmates getting infected.
“We have a lot of inmates that are older and they have compromised immune systems and et cetera, so it could be devastating to them to catch the virus,” Sapp said.
As part of the plan orchestrated by Lt. Debbie McCain, female jail inmates have begun sewing masks with materials donated by the community and Heritage Sleep Concepts, LLC.
Jail staff purchased some new sewing machines and thread from The Stitchery at Central Plaza for the inmates to use. The jail has also received a supply of elastic for the masks from an anonymous local donor.
The new mask rule is only for those who go past the bonding lobby. If a person doesn’t have a mask, staff will provide them with one.
The Floyd County Prison, which houses state prisoners, also has people sewing masks for FCSO staff and other county agencies.
“We’ve made a little over 1,100 masks and we’ve been supplying those to other county departments ... and we’ve made some to reserve for our offenders here,” Warden Mike Long said.
In addition to wearing and making masks, staff has been preparing an area of the jail for COVID-19 patients, for the possibility of an outbreak in the jail.
The area is isolated from the rest of the jail and will only house infected or exposed inmates.
Inmate and construction crews have recently begun working on the medical wing renovation, which is funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.
“We’re working furiously with inmate crews and with contracted constructions crews to get a temporary medical build out so we can move metal from their current area and we can begin demolition for the construction,” Sapp said.
If the jail goes under Code Red operations, all construction will stop.
“It’s been business as usual, but we’re stepping up for the next few weeks on mask wearing,” Sapp said.