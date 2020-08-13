The Floyd County Jail's medical wing renovation has reached its halfway point as workers finish up pouring the entire concrete slab for the floors.
Now that the section of the jail has been gutted, they'll begin building it back up. Floyd County Sheriff's Office Major and jail administrator Bob Sapp said they're currently working on removing all of the old fire proofing and insulation from the old unit.
"We had to remove about 6,500 square feet of this stuff off the high metal ceilings that is up in the infrastructure of the facility," Sapp said. "The vendors are now spreading back in and once that process is completed, we'll be able to lay (reinforcing bar) in and metal studs and putting up block walls."
The 2017 special purpose local option sales tax project has gone very smoothly so far, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
While they're putting up the walls, they'll begin incorporating the mechanical, electrical and plumbing parts of the project.
"After that, we'll get into looking into priming all the block and painting," Sapp said.
At the same time, the mixed crews of Carroll Daniel construction workers and inmate workers will begin installing low-voltage wiring in the facility for security controls, such as cameras and door locks. They will then connect the wiring back to the jail's central control network for emergency situations.
Once the wall blocks are up, they'll begin putting metal framing above the cells and install frames within the block to put heavy duty glass in place so that staff can keep an eye on inmates while they're in the infirmary cells. After they finish this installation, they'll start putting down anti-bacterial flooring in the cells.
The medical wing will have about 12 to 16 beds once completed. The rest of the beds promised in the SPLOST project will be a part of phase II construction, where staff will be building a mental health wing with 40 to 45 suicide-resistant beds for inmates.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the construction crews have remained unaffected by it. Crew members' temperatures are taken twice a day and they wear masks while on the job.
Maj. Sapp expects the project to reach substantial completion by late November. This means that they'll begin using the wing for inmates, but they will also be checking to see what works and what doesn't work in the wing. The final completion should be done by the end of December.